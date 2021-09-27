Oct. 27: Game 6

A tumultuous, 11th-inning, walkoff extravaganza hit full-tilt craziness with the stroke of David Freese's home run blast after four hours and 33 minutes of the most hair-pulling, ulcer-inducing ride into the clouds Cardinals fans had ever seen.

It was the bottom of the ninth, with Albert Pujols on second and Lance Berkman on first and Freese lines a two-out, two-strike dart deep to right field that bangs off the fence just out of the grasp of a Nelson Cruz to tie the score at 7-7and send it to extra frames.