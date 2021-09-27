 Skip to main content
Oct. 28: 11 in 11
Oct. 28: 11 in 11

Cardinals 6, Rangers 2

World Series Game 7

A night after becoming the first team to rally five times in a World Series game, the Cardinals used six innings of inspiration from starting pitcher Chris Carpenter, a first-inning double by Series MVP David Freese and a third-inning bolt by replacement left fielder Allen Craig to take the lead. A two-run fifth inning built without a hit provided a cushion that four relievers didn't need as the Cardinals ran out the 11th world championship in franchise history and the second in six seasons.

October 28.jpg
