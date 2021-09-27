 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 5: Rally Squirrel
0 comments

Oct. 5: Rally Squirrel

  • 0

Cardinals 5, Phillies 3

Game 4 of NLDS

The original rally squirrel appeared in Game 3, and then in Game 4 as Skip Schumaker batted for the Cardinals as they faced the Phillies in the division series. Although Schumaker flied to center, David Freese homered in the next inning to extend the Cardinals’ lead and a legend was born.

Read our original coverage

October 5.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News