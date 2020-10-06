 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2016: Officer Blake Snyder
Oct. 6, 2016: Officer Blake Snyder

Officer Blake Snyder, 33, was answering a disturbance call before dawn on Thursday, Oct, 6, 2016 when he was shot to death by a teenager.

Snyder was shot in the chin and pronounced dead at a hospital. Police Chief Jon Belmar said, "It was an immediately fatal wound."

The police were dispatched to a home in green Park, northwest of the South County Center mall, where Trenton Forster, 18, had been beating on the door. Snyder approached Forster, who by then was sitting in a parked car outisde, and was shot "amost immediately," officials said.

Froster was shot and seriously injured by a backup officer, but recovered. In 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder of Snyder and for shooting at Snyder's partner.

Snyder was survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their son, Malachi, who was 2 years old when his father was killed. 

Slain St. Louis County police officer laid to rest
Blake Snyder

Photo courtesy of the department

