Oct. 7,: Philly Buster
Cardinals 1, Phillies 0

The Cardinals concluded a once-a-decade resurrection by winning a once-a-generation matchup.

A game that extended his team’s improbable season also burnished Chris Carpenter’s reputation as his three-hit domination of the Philadelphia Phillies offered most of what mattered in the Cardinals’ 1-0 elimination of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of a riveting NL division series.

Carpenter, the key piece in manager Tony La Russa’s pitching gambit for the series, followed his win on the final day of the regular season with a shutout on the final day of an unforgettable series.

Read our original coverage

October 7.jpg
