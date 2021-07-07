 Skip to main content
Oct. 9, 2021
Oct. 9, 2021

Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, the Factory, $39-$69, ticketmaster.com 

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Margo Price, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, St. Louis Music Park, $49-$69, livenation.com

Jason Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle Tour 2021” with Hardy, Lainey Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $40-$125, livenation.com

 

