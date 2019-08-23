• Judah & the Lion “Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019” with Flora Cash, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, the Ready Room, $35-$150, eventbrite.com
• Griffin House, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$20, ticketmaster.com
• Penny & Sparrow, Caroline Spence, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Old Rock House, $17 with VIP available, metrotix.com
• Moonchild, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Old Rock House, $23.50, etix.com
• Dream Theater, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Stifel Theatre, $31.50-$66.50, ticketmaster.com
• Sublime, Rome, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Pop’s Nightclub, $29.50-$39, ticketweb.com
• Lucero, Huntess, Holder of Hands, 8 p.m. Oct. 2-3, Off Broadway, $25-$35, etix.com
• Chris Brown “Indigoat Tour” with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, Yella Breezy, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Enterprise Center, $40.50-$200.50, ticketmaster.com
• Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, Authority Zero, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Ready Room, $25, eventbrite.com
• Ian Edwards, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• The Kingdom Singers, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Sheldon, $30-$45, metrotix.com
• Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $74-$149, livenation.com
• Titus Andronicus, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Off Broadway, $15, etix.com
• Kevin James, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Stifel Theatre, $42-$72, ticketmaster.com
• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Ballpark Village, $20-$30, eventbrite.com
• The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), $30-$58, metrotix.com
• Tyler, the Creator, Goldlink, Blood Orange, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue), $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com
• Cody Johnson, Riley Green & the Steelwoods, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $30-$75, ticketmaster.com
• Kongos, Fitness, Yip Yops, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Cecile McLorin Salvant, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, the Sheldon, $35-$45, metrotix.com
• Erykah Badu, Goodie Mobb, Ceelo, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Chaifetz Arena, $57-$130, ticketmaster.com
• Eric Andre "Legalize Everything Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 5, the Pageant, $35-$49, ticketmaster.com
• DJ Pauly D, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, Ryse Nightclub, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Little River Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Event Center at River City Casino, $49-$59, ticketmaster.com
• Lee Ann Womack, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Event Center at River City Casino, $28-$42, ticketmaster.com
• Lizzo "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" with Ari Lennox, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Old Rock House, $20, metrotix.com
• Kamelot, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 9, the Ready Room, $26-$100, eventbrite.com
• PNB Rock "TrapStar Turnt PopStat Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 9, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• Artemis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
• "RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World" with Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Detox, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Violet Chachki, Yvie Oddly, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, the Pageant, $58-$70, ticketmaster.com
• Sinkane, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Old Rock House, $15, metrotix.com
• Hoodie Allen, Jake Miller, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• John Heffron, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• Kid Quill, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, the Ready Room, $13-$50, eventbrite.com
• Obituary/Abbath, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, the Ready Room, $26-$125, eventbrite.com
• John McEuen, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, the Sheldon, $30-$40, metrotix.com
• Disturbed, In This Moment, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Chaifetz Arena, $49.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com
• Bret Michaels "Unbroken World Tour" with Warrant, Firehouse, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Family Arena, metrotix.com
• Cash Cash, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Ryse Nightclub, ticketmaster.com
• Boulet Brothers "Dragula Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 12, the Pageant, $22.50-$56 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com
• John Prine, 8 p.m. Oct. 13 (rescheduled), Stifel Theatre, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com
• The Distillers, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, the Ready Room, $30, eventbrite.com
• Skillet and Alter Bridge, Dirty Honey, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, the Pageant, $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com
• “85 to Africa Tour” with Jidenna, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Trashcan Sinatras, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com
• Rachel Bay Jones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$50, jazzstl.org
• Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Old Rock House, $20-$95, metrotix.com
• Eric Gales Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Wildey Theatre, $25, wildeytheatre.com
• Mike Doughty, the Ghost of Mr. Oberon, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20, ticketmaster.com
• Solomon Georgio, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Ready Room, $15, eventbrite.com
• Mat Kearney, Eli Teplin, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Sheldon, $30-$40, metrotix.com
• "Monsters of Mock" featuring Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Red: A Tribute to Sammy Hagar, AZ/DZ: A Tribute to AC/DC, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Family Arena, $30-$58, metrotix.com
• Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Bleach, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Old Rock House, $18-$20, metrotix.com
• The Raconteurs, the Casualties of Jazz, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Foghat, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Event Center at River City Casino, $29-$47, ticketmaster.com
• Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$21, jazzstl.org
• Legends of Country Rock with Poco, Pure Prairie League, Firefall, Jonathan Edwards, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Family Arena, $43-$78, metrotix.com
• Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Norman Brown, 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19, the Grandel, $57.50-$67.50, metrotix.com
• Godsmack, Halestorm, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Family Arena, $38-$85, ticketmaster.com
• Tyrone Wells, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Old Rock House, $17-$22, metrotix.com
• Chance the Rapper, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Enterprise Center, $56.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com
• Fantasia, Robin Thicke, Tank, Bonfyre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Chaifetz Arena, $48-$98, ticketmaster.com
• Mike Watt + The Missingmen, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$23, ticketmaster.com
• The Midnight Hour with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Young, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, the Firebird (2706 Olive Street), $12-$15, etix.com
• Anthony Brown and Group Therapy, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com
• "Rob Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $26.50-$96.50, Stifel Theatre, ticketmaster.com
• Travis Tritt, Oct. 23, Event Center at River City Casino, $65-$175, ticketmaster.com
• Freddy Cole Quintet, 7:30 p.m Oct. 23-24, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
• Charlie Parr, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com
• Taylor Tomlinson, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$23, heliumcomedy.com
• Trisha Yearwood “Every Girl: On Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$124.50, ticketmaster.com
• Diplo, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Ryse Nightclub, $50-$70, ticketmaster.com
• “The Degenerates Tour” with A Day to Remember, I Prevail, Beartooth, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Family Arena, $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com
• Small Town Murder, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Ready Room, sold out, eventbrite.com
• Loud Luxury, Dzeko, Bijou, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Jesse Palin, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Firebird, $18-$20, etix.com
• Friends of the Sheldon Benefit with Arturo Sandoval, Jane Monheit, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Sheldon, $35-$45, metrotix.com
• Celine Dion "Courage World Tour," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Enterprise Center, $46.50-$196.50, ticketmaster.com
• AJR “The Neotheater Tour” with Michael Blume, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Pageant, $42.50-$47.50, ticketmaster.com
• "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow" with Jay Mewes and Kevin Smith, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, the Pageant, $42.50-$50, ticketmaster.com
• "An Evening With 98 Degrees," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Event Center at River City Casino, $29.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com
• Gryffin, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Pop’s Nightclub, $25-$108, ticketweb.com
• Dom Kennedy “Win or Lose Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Fubar, $13-$15, etix.com
• Tyler Childers “Country Squire Run” with Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Stifel Theatre, $30.50-$60.60, ticketmaster.com
• Tyler Childers “Country Squire Run” with Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, the Pageant, $36-$41, ticketmaster.com
• The 442s, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, the Sheldon, $2, metrotix.com
• Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, KILLY, Strick, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Family Arena, $25-$45, ticketmaster.com