ALT 105.7 Holiday Spectacular - Atlanta

Nate Zuercher with Judah & the Lion performs during the ALT 105.7 Holiday Spectacular at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

 

• Judah & the Lion “Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019” with Flora Cash, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com

• Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, the Ready Room, $35-$150, eventbrite.com

• Griffin House, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $18-$20, ticketmaster.com

• Penny & Sparrow, Caroline Spence, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Old Rock House, $17 with VIP available, metrotix.com

• Moonchild, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Old Rock House, $23.50, etix.com

• Dream Theater, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Stifel Theatre, $31.50-$66.50, ticketmaster.com

• Sublime, Rome, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Pop’s Nightclub, $29.50-$39, ticketweb.com

• Lucero, Huntess, Holder of Hands, 8 p.m. Oct. 2-3, Off Broadway, $25-$35, etix.com

France Chris Brown

FILE - In this Sept.21, 2018 file photo, singer Chris Brown performs during Philipp Plein's women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
France Chris Brown

FILE - In this Sept.21, 2018 file photo, singer Chris Brown performs during Philipp Plein's women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

• Chris Brown “Indigoat Tour” with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, Yella Breezy, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Enterprise Center, $40.50-$200.50, ticketmaster.com

• Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, Authority Zero, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Ready Room, $25, eventbrite.com 

• Ian Edwards, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$33, heliumcomedy.com

• The Kingdom Singers, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Sheldon, $30-$45, metrotix.com

Kid Rock In Concert - Atlanta

Kid Rock performs at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, February 9, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Kid Rock In Concert - Atlanta

Kid Rock performs at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, February 9, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

• Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $74-$149, livenation.com

• Titus Andronicus, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Off Broadway, $15, etix.com

• Kevin James, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Stifel Theatre, $42-$72, ticketmaster.com

• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Ballpark Village, $20-$30, eventbrite.com

• The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles), $30-$58, metrotix.com

2018 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Tyler, the Creator will be at Chaifetz Arena on Oct. 4.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

• Tyler, the Creator, Goldlink, Blood Orange, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue), $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com

• Cody Johnson, Riley Green & the Steelwoods, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $30-$75, ticketmaster.com

• Kongos, Fitness, Yip Yops, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Delmar Hall, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com

• Cecile McLorin Salvant, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, the Sheldon, $35-$45, metrotix.com

• Erykah Badu, Goodie Mobb, Ceelo, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Chaifetz Arena, $57-$130, ticketmaster.com

• Eric Andre "Legalize Everything Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 5, the Pageant, $35-$49, ticketmaster.com

• DJ Pauly D, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, Ryse Nightclub, $35, ticketmaster.com

• Little River Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Event Center at River City Casino, $49-$59, ticketmaster.com 

• Lee Ann Womack, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Event Center at River City Casino, $28-$42, ticketmaster.com

• Lizzo "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" with Ari Lennox, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Old Rock House, $20, metrotix.com

• Kamelot, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 9, the Ready Room, $26-$100, eventbrite.com

• PNB Rock "TrapStar Turnt PopStat Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 9, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com

• Artemis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org

VH1's Trailblazer Honors 2018

Aquaria attends VH1's Trailblazer Honors at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
VH1's Trailblazer Honors 2018

Aquaria attends VH1's Trailblazer Honors at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

• "RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World" with Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Detox, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Violet Chachki, Yvie Oddly, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, the Pageant, $58-$70, ticketmaster.com

• Sinkane, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Old Rock House, $15, metrotix.com 

• Hoodie Allen, Jake Miller, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com

• John Heffron, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$33, heliumcomedy.com

• Kid Quill, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, the Ready Room, $13-$50, eventbrite.com

• Obituary/Abbath, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, the Ready Room, $26-$125, eventbrite.com

• John McEuen, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, the Sheldon, $30-$40, metrotix.com

• Disturbed, In This Moment, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Chaifetz Arena, $49.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com

Poison in Concert - Tinley Park, IL

Bret Michaels of Poison performs during the Nothin' But a Good Time Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Poison in Concert - Tinley Park, IL

Bret Michaels of Poison performs during the Nothin' But a Good Time Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

• Bret Michaels "Unbroken World Tour" with Warrant, Firehouse, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Family Arena, metrotix.com

• Cash Cash, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Ryse Nightclub, ticketmaster.com

• Boulet Brothers "Dragula Tour," 8 p.m. Oct. 12, the Pageant, $22.50-$56 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

• John Prine, 8 p.m. Oct. 13 (rescheduled), Stifel Theatre, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com 

• The Distillers, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, the Ready Room, $30, eventbrite.com

• Skillet and Alter Bridge, Dirty Honey, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, the Pageant, $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com

Jidenna

Jidenna

Photo courtesy of the artist
Jidenna

Jidenna

Photo courtesy of the artist

• “85 to Africa Tour” with Jidenna, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Trashcan Sinatras, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $22-$25, ticketmaster.com

• Rachel Bay Jones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$50, jazzstl.org

• Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Old Rock House, $20-$95, metrotix.com

• Eric Gales Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Wildey Theatre, $25, wildeytheatre.com

• Mike Doughty, the Ghost of Mr. Oberon, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20, ticketmaster.com

• Solomon Georgio, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Ready Room, $15, eventbrite.com

• Mat Kearney, Eli Teplin, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Sheldon, $30-$40, metrotix.com

• "Monsters of Mock" featuring Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Red: A Tribute to Sammy Hagar, AZ/DZ: A Tribute to AC/DC, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Family Arena, $30-$58, metrotix.com

• Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Bleach, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Old Rock House, $18-$20, metrotix.com

The Raconteurs

The Raconteurs. Photo credit by Olivia Jean
The Raconteurs

The Raconteurs. Photo credit by Olivia Jean

• The Raconteurs, the Casualties of Jazz, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Foghat, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Event Center at River City Casino, $29-$47, ticketmaster.com

• Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$21, jazzstl.org

• Legends of Country Rock with Poco, Pure Prairie League, Firefall, Jonathan Edwards, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Family Arena, $43-$78, metrotix.com 

Big K.R.I.T.

B.I.G. Krit. Photo courtesy of the artist

• Big K.R.I.T.Rapsody, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Norman Brown, 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19, the Grandel, $57.50-$67.50, metrotix.com

Godsmack In Concert - Atlanta

Sully Erna with Godsmack performs at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Godsmack In Concert - Atlanta

Sully Erna with Godsmack performs at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

• Godsmack, Halestorm, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Family Arena, $38-$85, ticketmaster.com

• Tyrone Wells, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Old Rock House, $17-$22, metrotix.com

Chance the Rapper at Scottrade Center

Chance the Rapper performs in St. Louis in 2017. He returns to Enterprise Center on Oct. 20.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Chance the Rapper at Scottrade Center

Chance the Rapper performs in St. Louis in 2017. He returns to Enterprise Center on Oct. 20.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

• Chance the Rapper, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Enterprise Center, $56.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com

• Fantasia, Robin Thicke, Tank, Bonfyre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Chaifetz Arena, $48-$98, ticketmaster.com

• Mike Watt + The Missingmen, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$23, ticketmaster.com

• The Midnight Hour with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Young, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, the Firebird (2706 Olive Street), $12-$15, etix.com

• Anthony Brown and Group Therapy, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly -- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour”

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly -- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour”

Courtesy of Base Hologram
“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly -- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour”

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly -- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour”

Courtesy of Base Hologram

• "Rob Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $26.50-$96.50, Stifel Theatre, ticketmaster.com

• Travis Tritt, Oct. 23, Event Center at River City Casino, $65-$175, ticketmaster.com

• Freddy Cole Quintet, 7:30 p.m Oct. 23-24, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$46, jazzstl.org

• Charlie Parr, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Old Rock House, $12-$15, metrotix.com

• Taylor Tomlinson, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Helium Comedy Club, $17-$23, heliumcomedy.com

Nashville Songwriters Association International "50 Years of Songs"

Trisha Yearwood is at the Stifel Theatre on Oct. 25.

(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

 
Nashville Songwriters Association International "50 Years of Songs"

Trisha Yearwood is at the Stifel Theatre on Oct. 25.

(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

 

• Trisha Yearwood “Every Girl: On Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$124.50, ticketmaster.com

• Diplo, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Ryse Nightclub, $50-$70, ticketmaster.com

• “The Degenerates Tour” with A Day to Remember, I Prevail, Beartooth, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Family Arena,  $39.50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com 

• Small Town Murder, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Ready Room, sold out, eventbrite.com 

• Loud Luxury, Dzeko, Bijou, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com 

• Jesse Palin, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the Firebird, $18-$20, etix.com

• Friends of the Sheldon Benefit with Arturo Sandoval, Jane Monheit, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Sheldon, $35-$45, metrotix.com

• Celine Dion "Courage World Tour," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Enterprise Center, $46.50-$196.50, ticketmaster.com

• AJR “The Neotheater Tour” with Michael Blume, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Pageant, $42.50-$47.50, ticketmaster.com

• "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow" with Jay Mewes and Kevin Smith, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, the Pageant, $42.50-$50, ticketmaster.com

• "An Evening With 98 Degrees," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Event Center at River City Casino, $29.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com

• Gryffin, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Pop’s Nightclub, $25-$108, ticketweb.com

• Dom Kennedy “Win or Lose Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Fubar, $13-$15, etix.com

Music Americana Awards

Tyler Childers performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Music Americana Awards

Tyler Childers performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

• Tyler Childers “Country Squire Run” with Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Stifel Theatre, $30.50-$60.60, ticketmaster.com

• Tyler Childers “Country Squire Run” with Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, the Pageant, $36-$41, ticketmaster.com

 The 442s, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, the Sheldon, $2, metrotix.com

• Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, KILLY, Strick, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Family Arena, $25-$45, ticketmaster.com

Tags

View comments