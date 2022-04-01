OF: Starting trio hopes to build on emerging stardom

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

In one star-studded season, the Cardinals’ outfield went from one of the club’s weaknesses to one of the best units in baseball.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill hit 34 home runs, ranked eighth in National League MVP balloting and won his second Gold Glove. This came after he batted .173 in the shortened season of 2020. Center fielder Harrison Bader, once he got over a couple of injuries, had a breakout year, too, hitting 16 homers and winning a Gold Glove.

And right fielder Dylan Carlson, who placed third in Rookie of the Year balloting, finished strongly, slugging .515 in the final month of the season as he played a large role in the Cardinals’ winning streak that stretched to a club-record 17 games. He did not win a Gold Glove, but there are many who say he will. Many also say he easily will improve on his 18 home runs and be a 25-to-30 homer regular.

The best that can be said about these outfielders is that they all could be regular center fielders. But Bader is the lead dog and controls the outfield play. In this day of player movement, the Cardinals could have something for the next couple of years, at least, with this trio.

Bader might have to adjust to hitting ninth, what with the DH in play. But he has base-stealing ability, so along with Tommy Edman those two could be setting the plate for RBI opportunities for No. 2 hitter Paul Goldschmidt and those behind him.

Bader could be a 20-20 man if he plays a full season.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

O’Neill, an unusual mix of power and speed, the latter of which surprises people because of his heavily muscled frame, could be a 30-30 man. He had 15 steals last year but is fast enough to swipe many more.

The likelihood that these three outfielders combine for 70 to 75 homers seems legitimate, and all three could be wearing Gold Gloves.

O’Neill seems locked in as the No. 3 hitter, and the switch-hitting Carlson, who should improve from the left side, appears to be the No. 5 hitter behind Nolan Arenado. Should he continue to progress, Carlson also could hit No. 1 or No 2.

O’Neill and Bader spent time on the injured list last season and will have to show an ability to play 150 or more games. On the other hand, Carlson, playing at age 22, already has approached that plateau, playing 149 games in his first full season and getting stronger as the season went on.

Lars Nootbaar, who is growing on baseball people with his varied skills and becoming a fan favorite as the shouts of “NOOOOT” would indicate, also can play center field as well as the corner spots. He is trying to be more of a damage hitter than one for average.

Corey Dickerson was signed as a veteran presence in the outfield but more probably will platoon at DH. He has had three seasons of 24 or more homers, but those came some time ago and he is trying to recapture that swing.

