O'Fallon man convicted of distributing fentanyl that led to death

An O'Fallon man has been found guilty of distribution fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person.

Gerald E. Cardwell Jr., 50, faces life in prison at his sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3 before United States District Judge John A. Ross.

Jurors on Thursday found Cardwell guilty of intentionally distributing a controlled substance that led to the death of a person who used the drugs.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said evidence introduced during the trial showed that the victim picked up Cardwell from the Hollywood Casino Hotel on the night of July 25, 2019.

Cardwell gave the victim a “special mix” of fentanyl and Adderall during the early morning hours of July 26, 2019, sending text messages to a third person that the victim was “TKO” in the car, prosecutors said.