Off to the races

GH: Back at the Busch Farm Polo Fields, some kind of ATV race is happening. Billy Jr., Marissa and Christi (backseat driving) are piled into one four-wheeled contraption; Gussie, Billy Sr. and Peter are in another. Billy Jr. (wearing a Kraftig tank top) is taking the opportunity to show off for his girlfriend. He apparently wins the race. His prize is Marissa, who seems to be heading back to Dallas soon.

In case anyone needed a reminder, Christi points out that Billy and Marissa are approaching their one-year anniversary.

BO: After the race, Christi and Billy Jr. take a drive to the middle of the field, it appears.

She stops the ATV and interrogates Billy about the future of his relationship with Marissa.

“I just want to be sure he knows what her motives are,” Christi says.

GH: Everyone keeps saying how suspicious they are of Marissa, but so far nothing supports all this hand-wringing. Unless the producers are saving all the damaging Marissa footage for later.

BO: It’s been a year, but Billy hasn’t met her parents yet. Not knowing where Marissa’s parents live, I’m not too thrown by this, but Christi is concerned.

“Is there something down deep that maybe you’re not paying attention to,” Christi asks.

Billy wants to stay in Billy, who doesn’t respond to his mom in the ATV, says in a separate interview that he’s in the healthiest relationship he ever has been in.

GH: Billy says he wants to stay in St. Louis. The new brewery project is underway, and he doesn’t think there’s anything in Dallas for him. (Besides Marissa, you mean?)