Regarding "Five St. Louis County police officers accused of DWIs beat their charges" (Sept. 9): That police officers beat charges of driving under the influence is appalling. Punishment should fit the crime, and DWI kills too many innocents. For citizens whose lives police are sworn to protect, drinking while driving is disgusting.
We have also seen others with power and influence skate the punishment. Ex-Cardinal skipper Tony LaRussa fell asleep while drunk at spring training in 2007. The most recent egregious case is that of powerful attorney Scott Rosenblum who, after years of his skillful wrangling, walked away from a DWI that caused an accident with only a slap on the wrist.
How can a citizen trust justice when those in positions of power get off nearly scot-free?
Stu Katz • Chesterfield