Joshua Routh, known as Oh My Gosh Josh, performs outside of Craft Alliance Center of Art and Design, 6640 Delmar Blvd., during the Loop Ice Carnival on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Routh is a founder of Circus Kaput and performs at events around the city. During his performance, Routh blew and ate fire as well as swallowed a sword. Photo by Christine Tannous