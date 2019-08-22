Enjoy Urban Chestnut's ninth annual Munich-style celebration, which features a lineup of German and polka music on two stages as well as performances by Circus Flora artists. The festival will run along Washington Boulevard beginning at Urban Chestnut and extend west to the Circus Flora Big Top. Food trucks and carnival food will be available; Sunday will include children's activities and dog-friendly fun.
When Noon-midnight Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-midnight Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery and Biergarten, 3229 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info oktoberfeststl.com