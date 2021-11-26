 Skip to main content
Old Belleville Historical Luminary Walk
Abend and Garfield Streets are lined with candle-filled luminaries at the Old Belleville Historical Luminary Walk. The 2021 walk is from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11.

(Photos courtesy of the Belleville Historical Society)

 

When 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11 Where Abend and Garfield streets, Belleville How much free More info 618-234-0600; bellevillehistoricalsociety.org

Abend and Garfield Streets are lined with candle-filled luminaries and the Koerner house, Garfield Street Saloon and Emma Kunz House will be open for visitors. This is the seventh year of the event.

