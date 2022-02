When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $22-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info stlouisballet.org

With "Old Loves/New Loves," St. Louis Ballet offers a program that should get audiences in the mood for Valentine's Day, with choreography by Tom Gold, Peter Martins and artistic director Gen Horiuchi. By Calvin Wilson