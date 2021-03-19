Donate Now to the Old Newsboys campaign.
About
The Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of St. Louis area children's charities since 1957. The mission is to ensure every child in the St Louis area has an equal opportunity to live a healthy, educated life.
Old Newsboys supports hundreds of area charities through year-round fundraising efforts including Old Newsboys Day. The annual event is held the Thursday before Thanksgiving when hundreds of volunteers sell an Old Newsboys newspaper on street corners. This special edition includes stories written by local high school students highlighting regional charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding.
History
In 1957, Globe-Democrat Publisher Richard Amberg and Managing Editor Duncan Bauman started Old Newsboys Day as a catalyst for community involvement where businesses, organizations, students, families and friends joined together for a common goal. In the first year, $34,413 was raised and given to agencies who used the funds for food, clothing and medical supplies for children in need.
Today, the St Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com lead the campaign but the mission is the same—to ensure that children who are at risk in our community, because of abuse or poverty, receive adequate food, shelter, clothing, medical care and are provided equal opportunity for social development.