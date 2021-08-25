October 3, 2021 - Pony Up For Kids!

Mark your calendar for the premiere event of the fall season when Edward Jones and Old Newsboys Charities hosts a Polo Match on Sunday, October 3 at August Busch Polo Club, 4020 Benne Road in Defiance, MO 63341, to raise funds for local kids in need. Co-chaired by Gussie Busch and Missy Hill, the afternoon will be packed with world-class polo competition; spectators decked out in their Sunday finest; an elegant VIP tent, tailgating and much more.
“It’s a privilege to carry on the tradition of my dad, grandfather and many community-minded St. Louisans, to get involved with Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids,” say Busch. “If you’re a polo fan or have never experienced the fun of watching a match in-person, I hope you will bring your family friends and come out for a great experience.”
Tickets to are on sale now, and there are a variety of ways to Pony Up!
VIP Table for 10 Guests - $1,250
Ticket includes field-side seating for 10 guests at a reserved table in the VIP tent with all-inclusive food and drinks.
Single VIP Ticket - $150
Ticket includes field-side seating in the VIP tent with all-inclusive food and drinks.
General Admission - Car Load - $25
Ticket includes admission for a car load of guests. General admission guests can sit in the grandstands or bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tailgate - $100
Ticket includes admission for a car load of guests with field-side parking. Tailgate ticket holders are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.
Gates open at noon and the match starts at 1:30pm.
Tickets can be purchased here
“Every spectator will have an amazing experience,” Paola Stange, chairman of the Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids. “Whether you opt for the VIP level, a festive tailgate or general admission with family and friends, it will be a day of competitive sports, fun, delicious food and refreshments.”
Part of the Polo tradition is for guests to wear creative hats. All fans will be encouraged to show off their chapeaus and vie for the title (and bragging rights) of Top Topper!