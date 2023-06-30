September 23, 2023 - Old Newsboys Polo Event Old Newsboys Jun 30, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 5th Annual Old Newsboys Polo Match will feature an exciting game between Team Avison Young Commercial Real Estate vs. Team Royal Banks of Missouri!Join us in our VIP tent for an afternoon of fun that includes lunch from Sugarfire, open bar, adult snow cones, caricature artists, live music, silent auction and more!All proceeds go to the Old Newsboys Children's Charity - benefiting thousands of at-risk children in the St. Louis area. GET YOUR TICKETS🐎 VIP ticket - all-inclusive food and drinks in the VIP tent with field side seating.🐎 Tailgate - Pack a picnic and park your vehicle field-side to watch the match. Best decorated tailgate wins a prize!🐎 General Admission - enter by the car load, pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chair. Limited bleacher seating is available.August Busch Polo Club 4020 Benne Road Defiance, MO 63341Gates open at 12:00pm. Polo match begins at 1:30pm.Gather on the field at half-time for the divot stomp with champagne! All guests are welcome on field.Guests are encouraged to wear creative hats and compete for the title (and bragging rights) of Top Topper! Plus the winner will receive a nice gift bag from Saks Fifth Avenue!Limited sponsorship opportunities remain - contact us at oldnewsboyscharities@gmail.com for information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsboys Day Morning Finance