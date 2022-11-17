In the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, Joe’s Place, a nonprofit, charitable institution, has made it its mission to give “unhoused students… a caring home environment that supports them for high school graduation, self-sufficiency, and positive transitions into their adult lives.”

It’s easy to underestimate how important consistent security, guidance, and affection are for happiness and development. Unfortunately, many high school students lack access to these basic needs. Joe’s Place exists to provide for those needs and has significantly impacted the lives of many high school students over the years.

JOE'S PLACE

Angela and Brandon Marty, the current house parents, stand outside Joe’s Place