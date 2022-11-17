In the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, Joe’s Place, a nonprofit, charitable institution, has made it its mission to give “unhoused students… a caring home environment that supports them for high school graduation, self-sufficiency, and positive transitions into their adult lives.”
It’s easy to underestimate how important consistent security, guidance, and affection are for happiness and development. Unfortunately, many high school students lack access to these basic needs. Joe’s Place exists to provide for those needs and has significantly impacted the lives of many high school students over the years.
In 2006, the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, Crossroads Presbyterian Church, and other local churches and volunteers collaborated to establish the nonprofit. They aimed to alleviate the struggles they saw some students having to find consistent food and shelter. The School District purchased a house, and Joe’s Place hired staff to run the house.
Faculty in the School District work to identify unhoused kids needing help, and Joe’s Place allows them to stay in the house. Like any other household, the nonprofit and its staffwork to meet their needs, including basic shelter and food needs. Joe’s Place also works to give the boys structure and to teach them how to function independently and transition into adulthood.
“House parents” stay at the house to and sure the boys get to school, eat, complete homework, do chores, get to bed at a decent time, and follow all the house rules. A social worker was recently added to the staff at Joe’s Place to help graduates of the program transition into adult life, assisting with applying for jobs, making financial decisions, dealing with mental health issues, and other challenges.
“We try to establish a normal routine for the boys, so they can see what that looks like,” said Angela Marty, current house parent. “Where they’re currently living, it’s not always that way.”
Together, with an administrator helping with many other tasks, the house parents, and a social worker, this small but mighty staff is dedicated to creating an atmosphere of security and caring for the young men in the house. A Board of Directors oversees Joe’s Place to ensure it is carrying out its mission.
Currently, two boys live in the house. The house accommodates four boys, but COVID restrictions resulted in Joe’s Place only being able to house two boys at a time. Thankfully, Joe’s Place expects to return to full capacity soon.
To date, Joe’s Place has housed 32 students, improved their high school experience and made a lasting impact on their lives. With help from the Old Newsboys grant, Joe’s Place will be able to continue to provide for the boys.
“Joe’s Place will use the grant to pay for cell phones, winter clothing, food and hygiene products,” said Stacey Kelley, board vice president. “Although all of these are essential, contributions are also crucial for counseling services due to the stress and previous trauma the boys have experienced.”