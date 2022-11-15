Old Newsboys volunteers will be out on streets raising awareness and funds on November 17, as they have since 1957. This all-volunteer organization uses a special edition of the newspaper to spotlight some of the children’s charities serving St. Louis and to raise money to help kids in our community. Each year, the public is invited to open their hearts and their wallets for those children in need through the Old Newsboys Day campaign for kids.
The Sunset Ford family has been volunteering with the Old Newsboys organization for over 25 years. Cousins, Pete and Justin Heutel are co-chairs of the Old Newsboys campaign this year.
“Sunset Ford is proud to have been part of the St. Louis community since 1912, back when a gallon of gas sold for only 12 cents. We are a fifth-generation family-owned business. Our dads and granddads have been involved in this St. Louis tradition for many years. Now, Pete and I are proud to carry on the family tradition and join fellow Newsboys and girls on street corners throughout St. Louis to sell the special edition for donation all for a great cause.” said Old Newsboys Day campaign co-chair Justin Heutel.
“Old Newsboys helps St. Louis’ most forgotten children,” said Old Newsboys campaign co-chair Pete Heutel. “It is our privilege to lend a hand to lead the organization in its mission to assist area children’s charities. The children we help today will be tomorrow’s leaders. To be able to join the hundreds of corner volunteers, dozens of business and community leaders in this most worthy endeavor is our great honor.”
In longstanding tradition, you will see Old Newsboys volunteers at corners around the St. Louis region from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 but you can also donate online any time at OldNewsboysDay.org. This special edition newspaper features just a sample of the local charities served by the Old Newsboys organization.
A COMMUNITY EFFORT
Old Newsboys Day has been a community giving opportunity since 1957, helping to educate the public about the region’s charities and assisting them on their mission to support kids. These grants are for items that directly impact the lives of children in our community. Whether they need diapers, formula, coats, socks or a support program, these charities are making a big difference in the lives of our children. It’s the least we can do to help offer them just a little extra funding.
These in-the-trenches organizations rely on volunteers and the support of the generous people of St. Louis. Even just a few dollars can make a big difference for these programs that are offering children hope, warmth and support.
Old Newsboys collects donations through a variety of events throughout the year but the most recognized is the annual Old Newsboys Day campaign that’s been a St. Louis tradition on the Thursday before Thanksgiving. The community is invited to donate online and through volunteers at corners across the region on November 17.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to make a difference in the lives of children,” said executive director, Mary Ann Wagner. “We’re providing these organizations with small grants so that they can provide the basic necessities for our most vulnerable population. These kids need everything from mental health support to a clean pair of socks. The charities we serve are the ones making a difference in the lives of these children and we’re happy to be here to support them for the 66th year.”
This is truly a community effort. Hundreds of local charities are doing the hard work to make a difference in the lives of children who are in need of support. The Old Newsboys organization has the privilege of helping to support their work through fundraising and awareness of this campaign. We invite everyone to help make a difference this year by donating online and by reading and sharing the articles written by local high school journalists that volunteered their time and talent.
Please donate on Thursday, Nov. 17 at a street corner near you or online here.