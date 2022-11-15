 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Tradition of Giving Hope

Volunteers raise funds for local children's charities on November 17

Old Newsboys Campaign 2022

Old Newsboys volunteers are ready to collect donations.

Old Newsboys volunteers will be out on streets raising awareness and funds on November 17, as they have since 1957. This all-volunteer organization uses a special edition of the newspaper to spotlight some of the children’s charities serving St. Louis and to raise money to help kids in our community. Each year, the public is invited to open their hearts and their wallets for those children in need through the Old Newsboys Day campaign for kids.

The Sunset Ford family has been volunteering with the Old Newsboys organization for over 25 years. Cousins, Pete and Justin Heutel are co-chairs of the Old Newsboys campaign this year.

2022 Old Newsboys Day Campaign Chairs: Pete and Justin Heutel

Campaign Chairs, Pete and Justin Heutel
