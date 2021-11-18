Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Bess Wilfong’s first idea for the organization surfaced over 20 years ago when Wilfong and her husband became foster parents to siblings, ages seven and nine at the time. She shared how the children were practically dropped off on her porch with little notice, making it difficult for her to provide what they needed or even know how to find available resources.
When she reached out to the community for help, she was overwhelmed with support. Wilfong realized the community could help change the face of foster care for good. Armed with sustenance, she turned her thoughts into reality in 2003. Since then, Angels’ Arms has been a loving home for nearly 700 children. While known as the founder, Wilfong attributes the success of the nonprofit to the never-ending generosity of her fellow staff members, foster parents, the community at large, volunteers and donors. “I love how generous the community is,” Wilfong said. “It shows there are still good people out there that are willing to help these kids − and we should let them.”
Angels’ Arms focuses on supporting foster families, keeping siblings together and allowing children to beat the odds of foster care. The nonprofit can do this because of community members providing meals, household essentials, family experiences and more. In addition, Angels’ Arms accommodates multiple placements, including siblings and help with home maintenance so parents can focus on their foster children.
The nonprofit also prepares children as they transition from foster care to young adult life and beyond. The Life Launch program equips youth with the tools, resources, motivation and support necessary to succeed with college, employment and living on their own.
Wilfong looks back on the organization’s accomplishments with joy and gratitude. Her favorite part started to be something she witnessed every day; seeing kids realize they are loved, cared for and safe. “I love when a child realizes they are loved and cared for and actually ask, ‘why do these people care so much,’” Wilfong said. “The children ask because they haven’t felt loved before, and their realization is a beautiful thing to see.”
Wilfong is far from the only person to be thankful for Angels’ Arms. Foster mom Kasondra McDaniel sings praises about the nonprofit. “The well-known proverb is true – it takes a village to raise a child,”
McDaniel said. “I consider it a great honor and blessing to be a part of the Angels’ Arms family.” McDaniel explained some reasons she looked forward to joining Angels’ Arms band of foster families, which included updates to homes to help families thrive.
“It is the little things,” McDaniel said. “I am looking forward to the location of the house; it will allow my kids to ride their bikes in the neighborhood safely. I’m also looking forward to having my own bathroom. But the bottom line is the constant support and appreciation shown by so many.”
Angels’ Arms has done considerable work for foster families; providing housing and maintenance, paying for foster children’s activities, covering needs the state does not or cannot cover and opening a warehouse where families can find necessities to care for a large family.
The nonprofit receives help through donors, grants, corporate sponsors and fundraising events. Other opportunities to get involved include participating in the meal drop-off program, providing a birthday in a box, adopting a room, gardening or volunteering. “It’s not that hard to change a child’s life; they just need to know they’re loved,” Wilfong said.