Aim High, a local nonprofit organization keeps students learning during the summer months while building confidence in their academic abilities. Founded in 1991 by faculty members at John Burroughs High School, the program sought to help 50 bright fifth graders excel in school by making education interesting. Eventually, the program expanded to upwards of 250 students every summer and has been growing ever since. The summer-based program is a hands-on, tuition-free program designed to prepare students academically for high school. The group also teaches social and emotional development, along with teamwork and character skills.
“There’s a lot of pressure entering into high school, and if you’re coming from a deficit position to start with, that can be daunting, and many kids give up hope,” said Julie Angelica, Aim High executive director. “Our goal is to reach them early, so they see themselves as learners and school becomes a way for them to get to where they want to go.”
The Aim High program consists of a five-week summer school, along with monthly Saturday meetings during the school year. Meetings are held at John Burroughs High School and St. Louis Priory School. Four hundred kids attended in 2018. Aim High has incorporated academic schooling such as math, science, English and social studies, along with confidence-boosting activities. In the morning, students participate in electives and academic instruction such as step club, theater and robotics. In the afternoon, the focus turns to social and emotional learning such as teamwork and character building.
“Aim High focuses on social and emotional development just as much as the academics,” Angelica said. “You cannot teach math to a kid if they are hungry or if a parent has just been arrested.”
The organization accepts applications from all over the St. Louis region; however, the organization focuses mainly on public school students within St. Louis, University City, Normandy and Ritenour school districts. They accept rising sixth graders, and occasionally seventh graders, to the four-year program.
The student must first be nominated by their teacher for the program. The group then goes through the process of acceptance. Students are scored based on grades, behavior and free or reduced lunch eligibility. Aim High is specifically looking for children with decent grades who have room for improvement and children with some sort of stressor in their life, indicating a community would be beneficial for them. Once selected, the student is asked to write an essay explaining his or her goals and struggles, along with describing themselves and what they expect from the program.
The students who are accepted into the program are faced with more personal attention then they would encounter in a normal school setting because the teacher to student ratio is fairly small. This allows the students to receive help by a more personalized approach, allowing them to make the most progress they can. In addition, Aim High takes students on various field trips throughout the five-week period to local companies and cultural institutions.
There are a variety of paid employees and volunteers who staff the Aim High program. According to Angelica, teacher assistants are key figures in building relationships and behavioral redirection. Many of the volunteers are program alumni. High school students may also volunteer up to 200 hours a summer to help with the students and make the experience more fun for the children in the program.
Aim High pushes students to be their best and teaches confidence while preparing them to become better students after graduating from the program and entering high school. “We want our students to become problem-solvers and world-changers,” Angelica said.
Aim High provides a solid start for young students who need extra support to succeed.