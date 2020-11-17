Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
It’s no secret that nonprofits exist to provide a service impact in our communities. They feed, restore, provide shelter, educate, encourage and nurture our community members. And sometimes, a nonprofit exists to keep someone safe and alive.
ALIVE, Inc. (Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments) is indeed that nonprofit. According to their website, ALIVE’s vision is to ‘end domestic abuse, restoring safety and peace one family at a time.’
“ALIVE provides programs that empower domestic abuse victims to move forward and build lives free of violence and full of hope,” said Debra Cotten, vice president of philanthropy.
In 1983, ALIVE began operating in a local church with eight volunteers and today has expanded with well over 100 volunteers and a staff of nearly 40. Over the years, the nonprofit has developed into a full-service, domestic violence prevention agency for adults and children impacted by domestic abuse.
“The biggest barrier right now is the opportunity for them [the victims] to contact us,” Cotten said. “We found out that victims didn’t have the privacy to call us safely because their abuser was right there, so we developed a crisis line which is a live chat feature.”
ALIVE’s Nights of Safety program remains a large component of the nonprofit. The program temporarily provides victims and their children with rest in confidentially-located area motels when all domestic violence shelter beds in St. Louis are full.
“Before the pandemic, the Nights of Safety program operated on a human contact basis, so case management and all interaction was done in person,” said Tirsa Woodson, Nights of Safety supervisor. “But now, we’re not able to observe and provide the support they need because a lot of the time the support is just seeing a face.”
In addition to the lack of human contact, donations have started to wane due to only being able to accept prepackaged, manufactured goods to ensure the safety of their staff and victims. The nonprofit’s most urgent need for funding is determining how to replace the many event funding losses due to the pandemic.
“Event funding enables us to do the work we do,” Cotten said. “The funding we acquire supports our programs and anything else we need.”
Cotten and Woodson both agree that what they are doing is something special. They are working for a nonprofit they say is like no other.
"ALIVE is willing and able to go beyond their limits to help abuse victims in the St. Louis area and that has amazed me on a personal level,” Woodson said.