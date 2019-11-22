When a person is grieving a death, it is common for friends and family to feel lost for words or know how to help. Frequently this results in the grieving person feeling even more isolated and alone. This can potentially be problematic for children and teenagers as unresolved grief is known to carry into adulthood and manifests in destructive ways such as psychological disorders and drug/alcohol abuse.
One place families can turn to is Annie’s Hope - The Center for Grieving Kids. Annie’s Hope is a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis that provides comprehensive support services to children, teens and their families who are grieving a death. The different programs at Annie’s Hope allow youth to connect with peers who understand what they have experienced, which subsequently decreases feelings of isolation.
“This is one of the hardest things about grief - knowing what to do and say when someone is in pain,” said Amy LaBelle, grants and events director. “More than anything, a person in mourning needs support; however, most of us don’t know how to provide it because we’ve been taught to give comfort instead. There’s a big difference between being supportive or helpful and offering comfort, which is meant to make a person happier.”
Annie’s Hope summer camps, school-based support groups and family support groups are the most sought-after services the bereavement center provides. Additionally, more schools are enlisting Annie’s Hope to facilitate support groups for students grieving the death of someone significant. Families also benefit from these services and regularly return as volunteers where they receive a full day of training and shadowing.
“These programs need funding and volunteers more than anything else,” LaBelle said. “It can be fun to facilitate expressive art activities and try new coping skills with the kids.”
Annie’s Hope raises every penny of its budget from private donations. Therefore, it relies on the community including foundation grants, corporate sponsorships, individual donations, third-party fundraising events and special events to run all 10 of its free programs.
“Being present with someone who is grieving is very supportive,” LaBelle said. “With kids, it’s important to remember that they don’t always have the words to explain what they feel. Their play, sleep, eating and other behaviors may change as they experience grief, and it is a different journey for every person.”
Annie’s Hope aims to help grieving families discover their own courage, strength and hope for the future. Visit annieshope.org or call (314) 965-5015 to inquire about volunteer training, donations or bereavement support services.