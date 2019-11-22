A community is made up of houses, stores and every person that calls it their home. Beyond Housing is an organization that understands not all communities have equal opportunities to prosper. By providing access for the less fortunate to buy their first homes or rent their first apartment, Beyond Housing is helping communities in the Normandy School District.
When the organization first began in 1975 they were only helping one municipality in the Normandy School District, now they have expanded to 24. This plan of action is called the 24:1 Initiative. It focuses on helping the citizens of these municipalities to provide their children with a better education. By allowing the children to have better access to education, Beyond Housing is setting them up to have a more successful future.
“Our belief is that a strong public education system is at the heart of a strong community, and to have a strong community, you have to have strong families and neighborhoods,” said Chris Krehmeyer, CEO, Beyond Housing. “For us, it’s about how we support the families living in the Normandy School District and to do that, [we are] listening to the voice of the people that live there.”
Beyond Housing’s mission is to help all people residing in the Normandy School District and because of this, building trusting relationships is important for both parties. Assisting people with personal problems requires a certain level of trust, and Beyond Housing works day in and day out to create a cohesive relationship with them.
“The biggest factor about building trust is being in constant relationship with individuals of the community,” Krehmeyer said. “You can’t just show up and say, ‘trust me’. Trust is built over time and by listening and respecting the people you’re trying to serve. That’s how you build trust, not at the ribbon cuttings, groundbreakings or the fancy things, but in the day-to-day lives of people that want something better for themselves.”
Running an organization that strives to help every citizen in the district requires resources. “Beyond Housing needs flexible charitable contributions,” Krehmeyer said. “That would give us additional resources to help with the programs as effectively as possible and make an impact on people’s lives. We need to be good at what we do every day from a mission delivery standpoint, and we need to keep pushing ourselves to evolve and grow and be innovative in how we do that work.”