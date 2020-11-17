Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
For years, Caring for Kids has worked tirelessly to provide children with everyday needs. Social workers partner with this nonprofit organization to receive funds for ages newborn to 21. The funds provide children with essential needs such as beds, school supplies, uniforms and food.
“We give them anything that will make them feel like they’re just regular kids,” said Jan Abrams, executive director.
Caring for Kids focuses on lending a hand to children who have been involved in the St. Louis court system. They make all efforts to respond to requests within three days. The nonprofit has helped approximately 1,300 kids since its establishment in 2003.
Though Abrams believes the organization has always met essential needs in the community, since the outbreak of COVID-19 the needs and demands have grown tremendously. The pandemic ushered in an economic crisis for many families, and as a result, the children of St. Louis have suffered directly.
“As we all know, 2020 has been a year like none other,” said Tori Foster, president of the board of directors. “Not only have children suffered from food insecurities but they have been profoundly impacted by the lack of the most basic needs.”
Caring for Kids is committed to providing funds to support children with growing needs during this pandemic. Despite these new obstacles, the nonprofit purchased 32 beds for children in need during July, and in August they provided them with school supplies. They also sent over a hundred gift cards to families within the court system for necessities such as food, paper goods and cleaning supplies.
The nonprofit organization receives the majority of its funds from annual fundraising events, but with the spread of COVID-19, these types of gatherings have been eliminated. In response, Caring for Kids is endeavoring to put together a virtual fundraiser in the winter.
“Our kids need us,” Abrams said. “We want them to feel like they have a family and know that somebody cares about them. They need the services we provide.”