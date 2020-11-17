Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
He arrives at St. John Bosco Children’s Center broken, scared and anxious. James (name changed to protect privacy) is one of many kids to walk through those doors looking for a brighter future. After years of trauma, his developmental disabilities such as Asperger’s syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression were triggered. As he looks around, James sees the open arms of those ready to care for him.
St. John Bosco Children’s Center is one of many services that Caritas Family Solutions provides. The nonprofit social services agency works to meet the physical, social and emotional needs of vulnerable people in Southern Illinois like James.
“The majority of kids come to us with a variety of behaviors, from anger management issues to depression,” said Gary Huelsmann, CEO. “Our goal is to help kids deal with their trauma in a way that gets them back to their families, adopted families or foster care.”
The Children’s Center can hold up to 36 kids from ages 6-18 years old. During their pursuit back to a normal life, the children have access to therapy, educational opportunities and health care professionals.
“It is a humbling experience to run an organization that helps so many children and change their trajectory in life,” Huelsmann said. “Our cases are not easy.”
The majority of children come to St. John Bosco through the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services. With the consistent stream of children, additional foster parents and funding is always a need.
“I want readers to know there are many needs in Southern Illinois that are going unmet,” Huelsmann said.
The majority of kids within the Children’s Center have such severe trauma which makes living in their current situation not possible. Once the child is physically and emotionally healthy and has gained the skills and ability needed to live in a home environment, they are then placed in a suitable home.
Counseling is provided to groups, individuals, and families across the 42 counties in Southern Illinois. “The concept is that we are individually working on our own needs as part of a larger community,” said Mike Philbin, director of residential services. “These are people whose families have been torn apart and need our help.”
Through counseling, children are taught the necessary techniques and tools to manage their deeper, underlying trauma. Counseling often plays the biggest role in the child’s success and their path back to a normal life.
“They will always have that trauma but we give them the skills to help deal with it,” said Rico Dunn, residential supervisor.