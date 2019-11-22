Founder Stephanie Militello noticed there was more of a need for families who had children with disabilities so she decided to create an organization that would assist in their daily lives. The nonprofit organization, Carried with Love, was created in 2017. Its mission is to supply specialty carriers for babies, toddlers and small children who have disabilities.
The purpose of a specialty carrier is to make it easier for the parents to get their child around including getting their child out of the house, doctor’s appointments, school, among many other things. In their first year, the nonprofit was able to supply 15 carriers to Missouri families.
The organization has partnered with Cotton Babies in Fenton, Missouri to provide a customized carrier selection for families, based on the child’s abilities and the family’s needs. Carriers are also donated to the organization and may be provided to families when there is an appropriate match.
Without a physical storage space, Militello keeps the inventory at her home. To be eligible for a carrier, families must live in the St. Louis metropolitan area (Missouri counties only), and be participating in First Steps or Early Childhood Special Education. However, Militello and her organization strive to help anyone in need.
“We provide carriers to families who have children with disabilities, no matter what the financial situation is,” Militello said. “We do ask about the family size and income on the application, but this is mostly for grant purposes. It is very expensive to pay for medical and other equipment expenses, so even families who are middle class can really struggle with costs. We do not want to exclude any families who are in need.”
Katy Keller, the treasurer of the company, spoke about donations the organization receives. “I write applications for grant funds to help us pay for the new carriers that we purchase for families,” Keller said. “I keep track of expenses for those grants and plan and host fundraising events along with the other two board members. Because we are an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, 95 percent of the donations we receive go directly to purchasing new carriers for families in need.”
In addition to the financial side of the business, there come many emotions. Keller noted she understood the purpose of the organization from the start, but her first delivery of a specialty carrier truly showed her the lasting effect it has on families.
“The joy we receive from providing carriers to families in need is found in reading their thank-you notes and seeing the photos of the parents wearing the children comfortably and happily,” Keller said.
Although the organization is still growing and trying to help more families, Militello has already seen many rewards from its existence.
“It’s great to provide the carriers to the families and see the pictures they share. I just enjoy making life easier for parents who have a lot going on. We have also worked with several foster families, which is a really fun population for me to work with since that’s where I started my social work career,” said Militello.