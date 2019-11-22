For more than 137 years, the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton, Illinois has provided a safe place for healing and growth, helping neglected or abused children in a multitude of ways. While the Children’s Home was founded as an orphanage, it now helps all kinds of children in need. It is currently home to 14 boys (ages 11-18) and has 43 children who attend their Special Education School.
The residential services provided by the home include all aspects of care and consist of long-term programs (residency lasting six months or longer) and an emergency shelter care program (residency which lasts less than a month). Children may be placed in the home by state welfare agencies, private welfare agencies or school districts.
Children who have struggled in the public school setting may be recommended to the home’s Special Education School, which takes in students in elementary, middle and high school. It even has a young elementary and high school class for children on the autistic spectrum. Students typically start their day by being bussed in from surrounding school districts, served breakfast cooked in house and then having a class meeting with school counselors. The primary purpose of this meeting is to help gauge any challenges the students may be facing that day, as the home takes a “trauma-informed” approach in order to level the playing field for all students.
Classes follow a “structured teaching” model, where students individually rotate through subjects in 15-20 minute intervals which allows for more one-on-one attention, helps kids who have difficulties paying attention to more successfully retain the information and allows the children to learn at their own pace.
Most of the classrooms also have some sort of sensory activity within them, such as an individual tent where they can silently read, a rubber band on the bottom of the chair that they can fidget with their feet, etc. in order to help the kids stay focused and meet their educational needs.
Michael Shelton-Montez has been the administrator of the Catholic Children’s Home for four years but has spent 28 years as a part of the staff, joining when he was in college. He also is the adopted and long-term foster father of seven kids, five of them from the Catholic Children’s Home.
“I think the most important part of the Children’s Home, as an administrator, is that we create an environment where we don’t concentrate on it being rule-based, we concentrate on it being relationship-based,” Shelton-Montez said. “What that means is we put a large emphasis on our staff creating and developing relationships with each of the students and the kids that live there as well, because it’s through these relationships that we help them figure out why they’re feeling the way they’re feeling, why they’re making the decisions they’re making and where that’s coming from within.”
The relationships built between staff and child also helps teach the kids that although relationships can be damaged, they do not have to stay that way. It is possible to rebuild and repair relationships, and the restoration of a relationship is just as important as building one in the first place.
Renese Barnes has worked at the Children’s Home for nearly 18 years and has been a therapist for the transitional living program since 2005. The program, LIFT, prepares males ages 17-21 for the next step in their life, whether it be going to college or getting their own apartment. LIFT helps them work on things such as life skills, mental health issues and employment to make sure that by the time they age out of the system, they’re able to be self-sufficient.
“I know there are many children out there in need of services, not just a place to live, but treatment, educational support and they’re not afforded the opportunity,” Barnes said. “There are many agencies like ours that have been shut down due to finances, among other things, so there are fewer and fewer places offering services like these, but the need is still very great. I believe we are meeting that need, not only for this community but for kids from all over the state,” Barnes said.
The Catholic Children’s Home has a tremendous impact on both staff and youth. The children grow and get to realize they are valued, and the staff, in all programs, know they impacted the life of a child.