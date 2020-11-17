Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
We all know someone who feels down, depressed or does things they normally wouldn’t do. There are also people in our lives that are open about their feelings, while others tend to hide them. The staff at Centerstone Alton understands this. The mental health center provides a level of care that is right for each person.
“As a health care organization, our mission is to provide care that can change people’s lives,” said Jocelyn Popit, director of advancement.
Centerstone provides mental health care, addiction treatment and community education to individuals or those affected by it such as a family member. It doesn’t matter if you're a child who comes to talk about a family member with an addiction or if you’re a depressed grown adult, you will be treated with care, respect and love.
The organization cares for more than 13,000 people each year throughout Southern Illinois and the Metro East St. Louis areas. The staff includes primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, nurses, counselors, case managers, health coaches and peer support specialists. Treatment is tailored to each person’s preferences and personal life goals.
COVID-19 hasn’t kept the health care organization from providing the same level of compassion and attention. Centerstone has gone completely virtual during this precedent time. The organization uses telehealth to stay connected with their patients and has locations in Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Florida.
“The pandemic hasn’t stopped us from giving our patients the support they come for, it just brings us together in a different setting,” Popit said. “It doesn’t matter if we're on a computer screen or in the room together, the goal stays the same. Patients can keep in touch with us at all times,” Popit said.
The Old Newsboys special edition newspaper holds a special place with Centerstone Alton. Each year, the organization donates its proceeds earned from the Newsboys issue to buy clothes and school supplies for kids in need. Last year, approximately $1,500 was put forward to help children in need.
“We love to see the community's reaction every year, Popit said. “If they have any questions or concerns they can reach us at centerstone.org or call 877- HOPE123.”