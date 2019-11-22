For over 100 years, the Central Institute for the Deaf (CID) has been providing support to students and families. CID’s mission is to teach students who are either deaf or hard of hearing to talk, listen and read.
One such student was Allie Lane. When she was born, doctors suspected a hearing impairment due to test results and her low birth weight. However, Lane continued to pass hearing tests until 2005 when she was 3 years old. It was not until an audiologist covered their mouth during a test when they discovered Lane was profoundly deaf; she could hear low pitches, but not the high ones.
After further discussion it was determined Lane’s hearing loss might become more severe over time. Allie’s father, Chad Lane, spent some time researching the different learning philosophies for children with hearing loss and where to go from there.
“We are fortunate to have some very fine schools for the deaf in St. Louis, and we visited each one,” said Chad Lane. “After additional research, we decided to go the oral-aural route and enrolled Allie at the Central Institute for the Deaf where she received her new hearing aids.”
Lane spent three years at CID and experienced excellent results. She gained a love for reading and accumulated a large book collection. She went from being two years behind from her hearing peers to testing one year ahead academically.
“I think the most important thing about our organization is that we are different from most other schools for the deaf because we don’t teach sign language. We teach the children to talk,” said Robin Feder, executive director. “My personal mission is to ensure we meet the needs of everyone we serve: the students, the families and the professionals.”
Feder has been with CID for over 45 years, serving in many different positions before becoming the executive director in 2003. Feder also started the development office for the organization in the late ‘80s.
Each year, CID serves over 200 students from infancy to age 12. Students attend CID until they are ready to graduate and move into their neighborhood schools. This school year, Lane started at John Burroughs on a full scholarship. While it was an adjustment, she quickly became used to the new responsibilities and homework.
“From initial registration and applying for financial aid to daily class, and finally to graduation, we felt the school and staff were 100 percent dedicated to helping Allie succeed,” her father said. “She continues to speak up for herself in a lighthearted and extroverted way.”
CID students hail from all around the country. They attend college and become successful lawyers, doctors, dentists, college professors and graphic designers. Pennants representing the schools where graduates have attended hang in the gym at CID.
At some point during her time with CID, Lane decided she wanted to go to Washington University in St. Louis to become a deaf educator, and she still works toward that goal today.