Think about moving into a new home.
Where do the kids attend school? How do they get there? Is there a store nearby for the baby’s cough medicine? Will a job be waiting?
Now make that move to a destination far, far away without understanding the local language, not having personal resources and neither friends nor relatives waiting.
Meeting people who faced those challenges led the Sansone family to help individuals caught in the dilemma of flight from a land of violence to an uncertain, but hopeful future.
Decades ago, Anthony F. Sansone Sr. and his wife, Mary Anne, helped a ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church in south St. Louis. The ministry was led by Sister Paulette Weindel, who is referred to by their son Doug Sansone as a “modern-day Mother Teresa (who) had absolutely no funding to help the people who were coming to our country legally to look for a better life.”
The Sansone family pitched in to help with items from air conditioners and clothes to rent and money for food. Relatives and friends assisted with personal manpower and support. As Doug, Cindy and other children of Anthony and Mary Anne grew up and began personal involvement in charitable organizations, the younger generation took the reins in what they formalized into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Doug and Molly Sansone are now board members of the not-for-profit FIRST – Friends of Immigrants & Refugees of St. Louis firststl.org – established to assist immigrants and refugees in becoming productive, self-sufficient citizens of the local community. As co-chairmen for the 2019-2020 Old Newsboys campaign, they have designated the charity to receive this year’s $10,000 Chairmen’s Charity of Choice grant.
Cindy Finney, an older sister in the Sansone clan of eight siblings, and president of FIRST’s board of directors, said FIRST follows the simple philosophy of now-retired Sister Paulette, who still serves on its board of directors. “The real goal, as Sister would say, is to get [the new residents] to be good, contributing members of society. To do that, we do basic things for them.” Education is a primary objective, Finney said, but no one who is hungry cares to do homework, so FIRST concentrates efforts on food, rent and gas bills.
“Those who needed help always found Sister Paulette,” Doug recalled. “She heard [of those in need] by word of mouth and she would call us. A sewing machine, some heaters. We would go to the store, buy them and deliver them to Sister. It was important to be able to provide 30, 40, 50 window air conditioner units to an apartment in oppressive heat.”
“Somewhere in all our families’ histories, we were immigrants,” Doug said. A little assistance helps newcomers negotiate a leg up in a new system. Molly reasoned that helping others in need is a matter of human dignity. “When they arrive, they have no money and don’t understand the culture. Their English is not good. We simply help out those human beings so they can thrive in our society,” she said.
Efforts over the years have reached refugees from many depressed parts of the world, including Sudan, Afghanistan, Somalia and Eritrea. An interview with a Somali family on the FIRST website recounts rebel terror in their African home, bare-bones subsistence in three refugee camps and uncertainty as they journeyed from Kenya to their ultimate destination – St. Louis, Missouri.
Through FIRST, Molly, Doug and their family have recently aided a Liberian family surmounting new surroundings and unexpected challenges.
Molly said, “We adjust to what they are facing. Sometimes there is a little more desperate situation through illness or tragedy or greater needs of the children, so we help them a little longer.”
Happy times with them, like sharing Christmas presents, have become precious memories for the Sansone family too.
“Little kids are involved and it is an eye-opening situation for ourselves and our own kids. There is always a big conversation with them on how important it is to help other people,” she added.
Cindy recalled her younger brother’s heart for helping people. “One time when we delivered items, something like window air conditioners, Doug, who was only a teen then, helped take up a table and ended up emptying all the money out of his pockets to those people,” she said.
Watching the universality of human emotion provided perspective. “They live in fear, but respond with gratitude and joy,” Finney said.