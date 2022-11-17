Children from birth to 18 years old can find a small piece of home in rural Missouri. Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery opened in 2010 in Washington, Missouri. The crisis nursery is a temporary emergency shelter for children of all backgrounds and circumstances; all families in need are welcome at Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery.
An assessment done by the Franklin County United Way highlighted the need for a crisis nursery that would be accessible to families living in rural areas. By December 2010, Franklin County had received what it needed to set up its first home with enough space to house six children. By 2017, Grace’s Place supported eight children around the clock for 30 days at a time and opened a second location in Union, Missouri, providing care for six more children. Due to residential guidelines, there’s not enough room to care for additional children right now; however, Grace’s Place isn’t backing down.
As a nonprofit, Grace’s Place relies on an assortment of funding and often hosts fundraisers and annual giving campaigns. The organization has a vision of opening up a third location so they can help even more children.
Grace’s Place provides essential items such as child-friendly food, clothing, and education and helps set up doctor’s appointments. The organization also takes children on field trips to the zoo or to movies. Frequently, the 18-year-olds are paired up with sponsor families to help them find permanent homes and prepare them for adulthood.
“We want to encourage the kids to be kids while they are with us,” said Amanda Jones, Chief Executive Officer.
When the second location in Union opened, the organization acquired a van allowing volunteers from Grace’s Place to travel to the homes of families in need and transport the children to the nurseries. Over 900 children have been helped in the 11 years Grace’s Place has been open.
Whether it’s a mother going through a rough period, a teenager who needs a place to stay until they head to college, or a small child who needs a loving home — Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery will continue to provide as long as there are families in need.
“I see some kids at high school events or just out in the community,” Jones said. “I love seeing the kids we’ve cared for functioning and healthy.”
