Children from birth to 18 years old can find a small piece of home in rural Missouri. Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery opened in 2010 in Washington, Missouri. The crisis nursery is a temporary emergency shelter for children of all backgrounds and circumstances; all families in need are welcome at Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery.

An assessment done by the Franklin County United Way highlighted the need for a crisis nursery that would be accessible to families living in rural areas. By December 2010, Franklin County had received what it needed to set up its first home with enough space to house six children. By 2017, Grace’s Place supported eight children around the clock for 30 days at a time and opened a second location in Union, Missouri, providing care for six more children. Due to residential guidelines, there’s not enough room to care for additional children right now; however, Grace’s Place isn’t backing down.

GRACE’S PLACE CRISIS NURSERY

