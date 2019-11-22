Christian Family Services (CFS) is a St. Louis nonprofit providing supportive family care through temporary foster care placements and adoptive services to local community members. In both of the programs, the staff works to provide not only counseling and maternity care, but a safe and familial environment for clients and their children.
ConnectCare is a voluntary child-care program in which the child of a parent in crisis is temporarily placed with one of CFS licensed foster families.
“This particular program is based on protecting the relationship between parent and child,” said Sarah Gentry, ConnectCare coordinator. “It’s a short-term placement, anywhere from two weeks to a month of care is typical. We hope to be able to provide a safe place for these little ones while parents become stabilized.”
The majority of individuals involved with ConnectCare are single moms needing support during a time they find themselves unable to take care of their children.
“Most of our moms in ConnectCare have no one they trust,” said Jodi Mitchell, social services supervisor. “So imagine having a child and you need to go to the hospital to get your arm fixed or you need to have surgery and you can’t pick up over 10 pounds. You know your child weighs 15 [pounds] and you have no one to watch your kids – no one. So that’s where they call us.”
Both Gentry and Mitchell agree the mothers in ConnectCare do not take the decision lightly. The choice to put their child in the care of CFS comes as a last resort after having already exhausted all other resources. Before children, (or as Gentry and Mitchell affectionately refer to them as ‘kiddos’) are placed into the care of another family, CFS sits down with the parent to discuss a plan and give them all the resources they can to get back on their feet. This could include counseling, classes or by simply being a friend during a tough time.
The same goes for women who call CFS looking to make an adoption plan or who come seeking help for their unplanned pregnancy. CFS aims to build a personal bond with the women who put their child up for adoption through the program.
“Moms come to us at any point during pregnancy,” Mitchell said. “They can call us from four weeks to 40, and we try to help them in any way possible. We meet with them and assess what’s going on in their lives...”
CFS meets with women all throughout pregnancy, determining what they’re looking for in an adoptive family. From the level of contact after adoption to what kind of home they see their child fitting in to, CFS makes a detailed plan and matches the birth mother to one of the families that CFS has waiting to adopt.
CFS also puts an emphasis on staying involved with the adoptive family, helping them to adjust or with communication between themselves and the birth mother, should that be something they choose to do.
“They say the birth process is a miracle, well then you have a double miracle when you have an adoption,” Mitchell said. “We really do feel like God puts families together and places kids to homes where they are intended to be.”