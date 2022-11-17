The out-of-school time for students can be difficult for families, including the typical summer gaps. An affiliate of Horizons National, Horizons St. Louis in Kirkwood (Horizons), is trying to close that gap by providing opportunities for under-resourced students attending Kirkwood Public Schools.

Horizons offers high-quality academics and engaging activities outside the traditional school year. It’s not summer school or camp; it’s a six-week summer academic and enrichment experience. The Kirkwood School District serves as the host school for Horizons, providing the use of their state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, gyms, fields, iPads, etc.

HORIZONS ST. LOUIS

Students express their gratitude for the program.