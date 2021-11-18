Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Located in downtown St. Louis, Flance Early Learning Center not only prepares young students for kindergarten but also builds community through its fresh food offerings, community garden, health care services and family programming.
Founded in 2014, Flance’s mission is to provide excellence by educating and nurturing young children, supporting families and strengthening communities, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Center takes a holistic approach to educating pre-kindergarteners, offering social and emotional support and health care in addition to a literacy- based curriculum.
Alongside educating young students, Flance Early Learning Center aims to support the families and community. “At the end of the day, we know that the community helps raise the children, not just our center,” said Kiara Fite, communications and outreach coordinator.
At the height of the pandemic last year, Flance began giving fresh food boxes to students’ families and other community members. Additionally, recipes are included in the boxes so families can try new meals. The Center also teaches health and nutrition through a community garden located behind their building where students have class each week. Both the garden and playground are available for public use, supporting Flance’s goal of creating a safe neighborhood hub.
“We want everyone in the community to feel welcome and supported by us,” Fite said. Flance’s holistic approach to nurturing pre-kindergarteners also includes free health care services.
In partnership with Affinity Health Care, Flance hosts a monthly onsite health clinic that includes testing and immunizations. BJC Health Care provides frequent dental services, and Delta Gamma Center provides vision checkups and free glasses to students who need them.
Though the pandemic temporarily halted classes, Flance Early Learning Center had an oddly successful year. The school became fully accredited by the state of Missouri. In recognition of their obesity prevention and nutrition education efforts, the American Heart Association awarded Flance the gold level of their Healthy Way to Grow award.
“All of the hard work we’ve been putting in has finally paid of this year,” Fite said.“These awards built a strong rapport in an otherwise stressful year.”
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education declared Flance a Green Ribbon School to honor their work in sustainability on campus. Flance’s building was built with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification in mind: Around half of their space uses outdoor lighting, and the campus has many native and water-efficient plants.
Besides monetary donations, volunteer opportunities at Flance Early Learning Center include working in the classroom or in the community garden.