Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
From the beginning of Jené and Stacy Bone’s relationship, they knew they wanted to start a family. Jené made it known she only wanted to adopt a child and her husband agreed that they would start their family through the adoption process. In June of 2020, their dream came true. They were matched with a three-week-old baby boy, which they came to name Sutton.
“My husband was awake and couldn’t sleep,” Jené said. “He checked his email and woke me with the news. I don’t think either one of us slept the rest of the night. I don’t even know how to put it into words, it didn’t feel real. It was terrifying and exciting, and didn’t feel like this was really happening.”
Building a family through adoption or fostering may be the less chosen option, but the child means just as much to the parents. Regardless if they are biological, adoptive or fostering – all families are special. Good Shepherd Child and Family Services helps people in the St. Louis community start their own families.
“Adoption has been something that’s been on my heart and a part of my life in different ways for many years,” Jené said. “So I always knew that was how I wanted to grow a family. I’ve always believed that I don’t have to give birth to be a mom. Nor do I have to have a baby in order to be a mom and to love a child as my own and to raise them as my own.”
Good Shepherd Child and Family services is a Catholic nonprofit welfare agency with locations in University City and Farmington, Missouri. Good Shepherd helps with everything from adoption to foster care. They assist expecting mothers through their pregnancy process, provide parenting education and prenatal support at the maternity shelter.
“Our mission is connecting children with families and keeping them together, so kind of everything that we do is at its core,” said Teresa Hayner, chief program officer.
The Bones were introduced to Good Shepherd through the consulting agency they were working with at the beginning of their adoption process. They began working with Good Shepherd when the nonprofit came to do their home study. As soon as the Bones found out that Good Shepherd aligned with their beliefs, they knew this was the nonprofit they wanted to work with to help them start a family.
“We’re becoming parents almost overnight,” Jené said. “So, that was a little crazy, but we have a great support system. My husband and I are a great team, and we also have a great support system through our own families and through Good Shepherd.”
The support from Good Shepherd is one of the things that the Bones will always remember about their time working with them. According to Jené, Good Shepherd worked to keep their wishes in mind and really listened to the family. “If we were ever to adopt again, we would definitely go through Good Shepherd.”
“The support is not just for adopting families or the parents, [but also] expecting parents who are making adoption plans or even children in foster care,” Jené said. “Good Shepherd helps families with all kinds of needs they might have. We felt supported and knew we could be open and honest without being judged.”