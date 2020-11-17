Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
At the corner of S. 39th street and Russell Boulevard sits the Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, serving St. Louis-area families from varying backgrounds and situations.
The Cornerstone Center for Early Learning follows a simple mission statement throughout their existence, “To provide quality, comprehensive, and affordable childcare and preschool education in a nurturing, creative environment for St. Louis-area families of all economic backgrounds.”
The journey for affordable childcare and education began in 1969 when a group of churches founded the center in south St. Louis City. Along with childcare and education resources, the Center has been able to provide families with childcare essentials and health screenings to ensure that all affiliated families are accommodated and set up for future success.
“The most important goal of our early childhood curriculum is to help children become inquisitive and enthusiastic learners,” said Jami Melton, development specialist. “We are encouraging children to have good habits and attitudes, particularly a positive sense of themselves, which will make a difference throughout their lives.”
Melton emphasized the importance of encouraging the children to be active and creative explorers, while not being afraid to try their ideas and develop their unique thoughts that come through the development years.
Not only has the Cornerstone Center provided countless children with a great education throughout the years, but their physical needs have also been met.
“Children are in a safe environment where they receive breakfast, lunch and a snack,” said Toni Jackson, center director. “Younger children have diapers and wipes provided,” Jackson said.
In addition to becoming the Center’s director, Jackson’s three children completed their early childhood education at the Center. Jackson explained that the many educators who have cared for and educated her children are truly a part of their family, and she will forever be indebted to them.
Melton echoes Jackson’s sentiments and believes that the Center’s educators are positive role models who contribute to growth and development for the students. She knows that every child has unique qualities and capacities with which they can enrich the community.
“We believe every child is an individual who deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Melton said. “We believe that parents deserve the assurance that their children are safe, nurtured, and acknowledged while they are in our care.