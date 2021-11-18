Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
New parents typically face the common issues that come with the territory of raising a child, doing so in a low-income household presents additional challenges. Tackling those encounters is what Jefferson County Community Partnership (JCCP) focuses on, but they don’t do it alone. The nonprofit identifies those concerns and helps locate resources by partnering with churches, businesses, civic organizations and government agencies. One of those partners is The Parenting Network (TPN); a free, voluntary program supporting parents.
“We understand that not all young people have ideal role models as parents,” said Tracy Smith, executive director, Jefferson County Community Partnership. “And The Parenting Network has great ideas on how to work with your kids.”
TPN program serves families through parenting classes offered in the home. With more than 80 comprehensive lessons to choose from including discipline and reward system techniques, self-esteem, self-control and establishing routines, TPN equips parents with the tools and confidence to prepare their children for success in school and later in life. The lessons are also inclusive to those adopting, parents whose children haven’t been born yet and those living with disabilities.
The Parenting Network program also provides case management support, referrals, resources and access to the lending library. The lending library offers various learning boxes based on subjects (e.g., colors, shapes, numbers and STEM activities) for parents to check out.
The program also doubles as an emergency supply bank for baby items that are often not covered by food stamps or government assistance such as diapers, baby wipes and detergent. The Parenting Network also works hand-in-hand with Safe Babies, another program offered by JCCP. Safe Babies provides free education classes for Jefferson
County eligible families on topics including sudden infant death syndrome, shaken baby syndrome, prenatal exposure to drugs and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. After attending, families who do not have safe sleeping areas for their babies or the resources to attain one will receive a crib or a portable play yards, sheets and other accessories. “We receive referrals from other agencies, and often they are parents in need of a crib,” Smith said.
“After they complete the Safe Babies program, the parents become an ambassador of safe sleep. As an ambassador of safe sleep, they are now able to inform friends and family on how to protect their infants from dangerous sleeping situations.” With a focus on partnerships and community-based decision-making, JCCP looks forward to continuing its pursuit of providing positive results throughout Jefferson County.