The Academic Development Institute (ADI) – Metro-East Parent Connection (MEPC) is a nonprofit organization which empowers students and parents to advocate for themselves in school and prepare them for further education.
“Our general mission is to work with families, schools and communities, so that children may become avid readers and respectful citizens with a level of respect for themselves and others,” Joyce Smith, parent coordinator at MEPC.
Founded in 1984, the Academic Development Institute has encouraged several students to continue their education past high school, many who would become the first in their family to do so.
“We have a lot of kids going to school to break that cycle, to be the first kid to graduate,” Smith said. “A lot of kids go on to finish college and come back to serve the community or come back to the city where they grew up in to try and help. The kids have been very successful − it’s absolutely wonderful.”
Several kids the ADI has worked with just need simple care to thrive. “Many of them come from broken homes or may not have as much as others, so we try to make sure those kids are not left out by providing basic support, like being there for the child,” Smith said.
The Academic Development Institute receives funding grants through state and federal grants as well as local volunteers and donations. The funds go to supporting the organization and providing a backbone for events and camps hosted by the ADI-MEPC, as well as towards hygiene kits that are prepared for the kids involved in the organization. “We purchase hygiene kits, run camps and we work with after-school programs,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing to be able to help someone feel good about themselves with proper hygiene. It starts there because it builds up self-esteem.”
The ADI also pushes for parent education, creating a more stable home life and safer learning environment for both students and their parents. Along with camps geared towards parents, the ADI accomplishes this idea by offering a guiding hand to parents. Parents can call the ADI-MEPC if they have any questions or concerns or need information on what to do or how to do it.
“If the parents are educated, naturally they will be able to assist their children with homework and be able to explain the do’s and dont’s of school,” Smithsaid. “The goal is to create lifelong learners in and out of the classroom.”