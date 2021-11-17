Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
The National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) is one of many charitable organizations within the area helping the community. The St. Louis chapter was established in 1895 and continues to advance social and economic justice for all women, children and families.
The NCJW at-large was established in 1893 by Hannah G. Solomon in Chicago. Solomon was an activist at a time when women didn’t have much of a voice in public policy. During the Chicago World’s Fair, she was invited and asked to bring a group of ladies to talk about their work. However, when they arrived, they discovered that the organizers only wanted them to pour coffee.
“She literally turned on her heels and marched right out of the pavilion,” said Nancy Litz, president- elect. “All the ladies followed, and they went back to Solomon’s house where they decided to form a national organization of Jewish women in order to have a voice in public.”
Despite the obstacles the pandemic brought, the nonprofit was still able to host their annual Back To School! Store event; one of the organization’s largest programs.
“This program historically has been a giant pop-up store for children ages kindergarten to fifth grade,” said Ellen Alper, CEO. “We provide the kids everything they need to start school from backpacks to school supplies, clothing, winter gear and personal care items – everything they need to start school in a positive way. Our goal is to make sure that when these children walk in the door at school, they are excited and ready to learn.”
While the program does help approximately 2,000 children and their families, the community of NCJW doesn’t stop there. They not only have programs to help those in need, but they also take the time to figure out how to prevent the problems in the first place.
“So things like educational equity, food insecurity, Medicaid expansion and increasing the minimum wage are all issues that we attack from a policy perspective while working directly with the government, along with the various entities that create those policies − both at the national and state levels.”
The National Council of Jewish Women also helps women and families further their financial independence by providing microloans through the Healing Hearts Bank program. The lending program works with those who may not have access to traditional banking or credit building. The NCJW provides loans of up to $500 to underserved women who are referred to them by partner agencies, and the women use those loans to find safe housing, start businesses, improve their credit scores, find employment or pay for an emergency medical or car bill.
“Our bank volunteers provide coaching in basic financial literacy,” Litz said. “And when it’s a woman entrepreneur receiving a loan, we always look for ways to help support her business. I love that we go beyond just providing the loan.”
Not only is the Healing Hearts Bank a valuable gift but it’s another resource the National Council of Jewish Women provides where women are given a little bit of faith and hope again.