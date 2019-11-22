When people first meet or notice each other, they can be quick to judge — whether it be in class, at the store, at work — everywhere. People tend to look past the similarities they share with others and focus on the differences instead. Addressing this perception problem through support, education and advocacy is the focus of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL).
The DSAGSL was founded in 1976 by a small group of families who wanted to get together to share resources and support each other. Throughout the years, the organization has built its mission to benefit the lives of people with Down syndrome. The primary goal of the organization is to see individuals with Down syndrome reach their full potential.
DSAGLS offers a variety of programs that build skills and independence. Programs include employment assistance, music, speech and physical therapy ensuring clients continue to have the resources they need throughout all stages of life. The organization also offers resources and workshops to families and teachers. DSAGSL is the only organization in St. Louis solely dedicated to serving individuals with Down syndrome from birth to advanced age.
Erin Suelmann was hired as director of programs in 2012 and promoted to executive director in 2016. DSAGSL is very near and dear to Suelmann’s heart, because her 33-year-old brother has Down syndrome.
“I thoroughly enjoy coming to work knowing I’m making a difference in people’s lives, especially people who are underserved and forgotten about by the general community,” Suelmann said. “I love advocating for the rights of people with developmental disabilities and connecting with new families.”
Along with the 250 regular volunteers that partake in this organization, there are many families that have been extremely active in the organization from the beginning, including the family of Bret Hammond. The Hammond family has been involved with DSAGSL since the moment Bret was born. They continue to attend Christmas and Halloween parties, brunches and fundraising events to help bring awareness to Down syndrome. In the future, the Hammond family hopes the DSAGSL will continue to address topics such as job placement, independent living, transportation and socialization.
“We are very conscious of volunteering and helping in any way we can to help others to achieve their goals,” said Jim Hammond, Bret’s dad.
DSAGSL concentrates on ability versus disability — what a person can do versus what they cannot. According to Jim Hammond, “Bret has taught us more than we could ever teach him!”