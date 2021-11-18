Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Jennifer Valentine remembers excusing her son Aiden’s language barrier as genetics because some of her family members had gone through similar experiences as babies. Aiden’s parents had been questioning for months whether their son had autism. Aiden’s doctor even advised them to wait until he was a little more developed before trying to diagnose him. W
hen Valentine was approached by Aiden’s teacher voicing similar concerns, she worried her biggest fears were a reality.
“I think hearing a teacher voice those concerns as a parent is very shocking and scary,” Valentine said. “But hearing a teacher express those worries meant more and it was brave of the teacher to do so.”
Webster Child Care Center connected Aiden’s parents with therapists and specialists that understood his needs. After working with the teachers and some of the resources provided, Aiden was eventually diagnosed with autism, and his parents were able to get him the help he needed. Today Valentine describes their experience during Aiden’s time at the Center like a warm hug.
Located in the heart of Webster Groves and situated on the Laclede Groves Lutheran Senior Services campus, the center is known for its high-quality care for children ages six weeks to six years old. The Center provides quality education opportunities to a wide variety of students, which is evident in their mixed-aged classrooms. The facility also offers motor rooms, where children are presented with hands-on play areas, including a variety of building blocks and a rock wall.
The Center’s intergenerational program is another meaningful opportunity for the children. The childrenvisit the senior communities on the Laclede Groves campus and walk in parades. Considered ‘grandfriends,’ many of the children don’t have local grandparents who can visit often. Similarly, the seniors are often lonely and don’t have many opportunities to interact with younger people.
“By being able to meet with their ‘grandfriends,’ the children are able to learn valuable lessons such as kindness and sharing, which is important for them to grasp at a young age,” said Lisa Jones, executive director. “This program is advantageous for developing children.”
With low teacher-student ratios, children can receive more support at Webster Child Care Center compared to other centers in Missouri. They have three teachers per classroom, which means students can receive concentrated help, a valuable asset to those who need a little extra assistance. “I think that’s what makes the center unique is how it is managed and cared for,” Jones said. “It’s run like a community, and not a corporation.”
Webster Child Care Center is a member of United Way of Greater St. Louis and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Scholarships are offered to families in need, which are based on the number of members in a family and their weekly salary. The money the Center receives in donations goes to scholarships including the Old Newsboys grant.