Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
In the early 1800s, an outbreak of cholera quickly spread across the globe, leaving chaos in its wake. By the second and third wave of the outbreak, thousands of lives were lost. Subsequently, the year 1854 became known as ‘The Year of Cholera’.
Reverend Louis Nollau believed an orphanage should be a home where children should live together and learn to care for themselves. With the help of others, Rev. Nollau founded the German Protestant Orphan’s Home. Most of the children who were placed in the home had lost their parents in the cholera outbreaks.
Renamed the Evangelical Children’s Home (ECH) in 1945, services and programs were adapted to meet the ever-changing needs of St. Louis youth. Today, ECH is no longer an orphanage, but caring for vulnerable children is still at the heart of each program.
More than 200 ECH staff members across Missouri are dedicated to preventing child abuse, treating emotional trauma and mental health issues, and providing aftercare and follow-up services. Each year ECH helps more than 1,400 youth and children find healing and hope for their futures.
“ECH has a rich history of serving children and families that have experienced unimaginable trauma and life challenges,” said Sherry Gerke, chief development officer. “Most of the agency leaders and staff who work directly with clients have been at the agency for many years.”
One of the hardest things to face in life sometimes is change. ECH believes change is the only way to get better. When faced with life’s struggles, the nonprofit provides hope for a better future. ECH is devoted to determining the best and right way to assist children and families to accomplish their goals.
“One of our core values is the development of a continuous learning environment,” said Michael Brennan, CEO. “Over the years what we understand to be the best process for children and families to heal and grow may have evolved and changed but the core driving force of doing what is right by them has not. Every Child’s Hope strives to provide the highest and most professional service possible to every child and family that we have the privilege to serve.”