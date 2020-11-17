Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
By the time Julie Straatmann’s daughter, Maggie was three, doctors had informed her that Maggie might never walk. While she sensed that her daughter was delayed, she didn’t expect to get this news.
“She had very low muscle tone in the beginning and before they [the doctors] gave her the cerebral palsy (CP) diagnosis, they told me she may never walk or run again,” Straatmann said.
The family knew they needed to find therapies that would help Maggie become stronger. Based on the recommendation of a family member, Straatmann decided to investigate a unique option, equestrian therapy at Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley (EEMV). The nonprofit organization provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to individuals ages two and up in Franklin and St. Louis Counties.
“It was not a hard decision because we knew they had the capabilities,” Straatmann said. She admits, though, that initially, it was slightly intimidating. “It’s overwhelming to see this little one on the back of this big strong horse.”
After Maggie began her weekly therapy, she took her first step within a few short months. According to Lindsay Mohr, the administrative manager of EEMV, the movement of the horse is the only movement that mimics human walking.
“If somebody is not able to walk, their muscles never develop to give them the strength to do that,” Mohr said. “But if you sit on a horse, your muscles move exactly as they would if they were walking themselves.”
In addition to physical benefits, therapeutic horseback riding has emotional benefits. Most people know that connecting with a pet or animal can have a calming effect, lower blood pressure, reduce depression and more. For individuals that deal with low self-esteem or maybe haven’t been accepted at school because they have a disability, having a relationship with an animal that is so large can be an important confidence builder.
“The fact that a horse weighs 2,000 pounds and is responsive to the different activities helps our clients become much more confident as individuals,” said Mohr.
Today, Maggie is 18 and a confident senior in high school. To look at her now, many wouldn’t even guess she was diagnosed with CP. Straatmann encourages others to give the program a try.
“She’s so happy when we pull into the driveway of the stables,” Straatmann said.