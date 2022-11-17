Founded in 1988, faith leaders in the community formed the nonprofit DOORWAYS. The sole purpose was to provide compassionate hospice care, allowing those with AIDS to die with dignity. As science and medications evolved throughout the years, DOORWAYS changed its focus from caring for the dying to rebuilding lives for the living.
The nonprofit tackled this undertaking through its empowerment and housing programs. The empowerment programs include individualized care coordination, behavioral health counseling, employment assistance, self-development, community activities and access to resources. The housing programs vary from assisted living, emergency housing, permanent housing and subsidies.
“People will not prioritize health over where they lay their heads at night,” said Opal Jones, president and CEO. “Our focus is to put resources in place to ensure people have their social determinants of health covered.”
For clients with small children, instability of any kind is stressful and hard to manage. Jumpstart is one of the six housing programs offered by DOORWAYS and focuses on providing immediate stabilization to their housing crisis — a much-needed ‘jump start.’ Clients in this program are often single parents and require multiple bedrooms that are hard to find and unattainable. The Jumpstart program can assist up to 18 families with housing throughout the city of St. Louis.
“Clients in the Jumpstart program come from a homeless background, and most of them have small children or youth of some kind,” Jones said. “The clients and family members all receive intensive support and case management care. When our clients know their kids’ needs are being met, they can focus on their health care regimen and ultimately be better parents.”
The Old Newsboys Day Foundation paves the way for such success. With the grant funds, DOORWAYS made sure the Jumpstart kids had the necessary school uniforms, school supplies, shoes, and other critical items before the start of school.
With improvements in medicine and services (such as the Jefferson Avenue Campus), Jones says that “the end of HIV is absolutely in sight.” Numerous previous clients have already reached the undetectable status, where almost no virus is in their blood, and they no longer transmit HIV. However, additional work is required to eliminate HIV.