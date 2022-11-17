Founded in 1988, faith leaders in the community formed the nonprofit DOORWAYS. The sole purpose was to provide compassionate hospice care, allowing those with AIDS to die with dignity. As science and medications evolved throughout the years, DOORWAYS changed its focus from caring for the dying to rebuilding lives for the living. 

The nonprofit tackled this undertaking through its empowerment and housing programs. The empowerment programs include individualized care coordination, behavioral health counseling, employment assistance, self-development, community activities and access to resources. The housing programs vary from assisted living, emergency housing, permanent housing and subsidies.

DOORWAYS

A playground at the DOORWAYS family residential complex