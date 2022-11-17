Imagine a school that successfully personalizes learning for every student. A school with more one-on-one time with teachers. A school that leaves an impact on its students and gives them hope. LOGOS school is doing all of these things.

Located in Olivette, Missouri, LOGOS is a therapeutic school that functions like a private school with an application process and interviews. Students attending the LOGOS School struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD, or trauma. Kathy Fenger, head of school, said the school is also for students who have trouble in traditional school settings.

LOGOS SCHOOL

A therapist (right) with students in the Outdoor Learning lab