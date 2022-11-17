Imagine a school that successfully personalizes learning for every student. A school with more one-on-one time with teachers. A school that leaves an impact on its students and gives them hope. LOGOS school is doing all of these things.
Located in Olivette, Missouri, LOGOS is a therapeutic school that functions like a private school with an application process and interviews. Students attending the LOGOS School struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD, or trauma. Kathy Fenger, head of school, said the school is also for students who have trouble in traditional school settings.
While Logos may look like a traditional school, the students receive one hour of individual therapy and two hours of group therapy weekly. The largest class sizes are eight students allowing the teachers to individualize their learning.
“Every student learns in their own style,” Fenger said. “We meet them where they are by doing the courses differently.”
The tuition for Logos is $34,145. While they offer a considerable amount of financial aid, Fenger acknowledges that some students still can’t afford it. “It’s hard to know that there are students out there that need it, but even with the funding and financial aid we have, they can’t afford it,” Fenger said. Many students arrive at the school discouraged and deflated, and after some time at LOGOS, students find their spark again.
“Watching them tap into the unbelievable potential they have…it never gets old,” Fenger said.
Fenger tells the story of a student who wrote letters to all the teachers after she graduated about the impact that LOGOS had on her life.
“She had made these little starfishes and put them in our letters,” Fenger said. “There were hundreds of beach starfish that had washed up, and a man walks down the beach and sees this boy picking up starfish and throwing them back into the ocean. The man looks down and says -There’s a hundred; you’ll never save them all; you may as well give up. Then the little boy picked one up, threw it back into the sea, and said - I made a difference for that one. And, in this letter, the girl wrote (former student) to all of us - I was that starfish, and you saved me.”
The impact of the school doesn’t stop there. For Fenger, she attended LOGOS her freshman year of high school because she was losing her motivation and love for school. “By the end of freshman year, I didn’t even want to go to school — which was counter to who and how I was,” Fenger said. “When I was at LOGOS, I fell back in love with learning.”
After graduating from Logos and attending college, one of the teachers reached out to offer her a teaching job, and she’s held different positions at LOGOS since.
“The school’s impact on the students is what it’s all about,” Fenger said. “The ability to help as many kids struggling find their way.”