Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
The Guardian Angel Settlement Association (GASA) has served the St. Louis community for more than 150 years. Founded by the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, the nuns were on a mission to serve orphaned or friendless girls.
Today, the mission of GASA is to serve people living in poverty by helping them improve the quality of their lives and achieve economic independence. The nonprofit has evolved into a wide array of services including food pantries, self-sufficiency services, emergency assistance and early childhood programs.
“Our programs help bring stability and hope to those in need,” said Stephanie Betts, community engagement coordinator. “It truly is amazing.”
Guardian Angel has two main service areas: the childhood development center and the social services center. The Childhood Development Center works to provide education and care to children from six weeks to 5 years old. More than 175 children participate in the program each year and 100 percent of the kids graduate kindergarten ready.
“Education is a critical component of getting these kids out of poverty,” Betts said. “Knowing that we can launch these kids into the best schools we can give them is a big thing. It’s sort of what we do better than anyone else.”
GASA also assists adults with the social services center. Social services include emergency rental, utility, food assistance, senior services, self-sufficiency programs and a resale shop. The nonprofit’s food pantry currently assists those living in zip codes 63104 and 63118. The pantry contains most staple foods like canned foods, bread, pasta, etc. and usually has produce and meat.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Betts said. “The work we do in the community serves many basic needs. I know in my heart people can’t live their best lives unless they have food in their bellies or a roof over their heads.”
Volunteers, corporate and school groups and a core group of families who have supported Guardian Angel for years are the backbone of the organization.
“I am blown away by how far we’ve come and I am extremely excited to see what we can do next,” Betts said.