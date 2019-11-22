Playing outdoors is a powerful activity for children to experience the world. However, not all kids have the opportunity or luxury to feel safe playing outside. Gene Slay’s Girls & Boys Club (GSGBC) provides the opportunity for at-risk and underserved youth to have a safe environment to learn, participate and find somewhere they belong.
The youth attending GSGBC often come from neighborhoods suffering from poverty and violence where outdoor play is simply not a viable option. By attending GSGBC, kids can safely take advantage of more than six acres of fields, playgrounds and gardens. The kids are empowered to recognize their physical, intellectual and emotional potential.
Initially created as a recreation center and safe haven, today the club offers several programs including sports, academics, college readiness groups, art and more. It has many activities to choose from, but the purpose is to assist children who may come from poverty or a place where violence is common.
“There are several reasons why organizations like GSGBC are necessary,” said Jeremy Kane, an annual fund manager. “We serve a large number of families featuring single parents working multiple jobs. These parents care deeply about their children but are not afforded ample time to provide everything their kids need such as one-on-one homework assistance. Our club provides professional, caring adults to meet the needs of each child who comes through our doors.”
Kane acknowledged not every child learns at the same pace or even in the same way, so he is proud of the opportunities available at GSGBC. The club provides an opportunity for young people to receive the extra help they specifically need to become successful in their academics. By providing a wide range of activities, the club ensures each child who joins GSGBC will find something they’re passionate about. From there, the organization uses that passion to motivate the kids to gain the skills they may not be as excited about.
The GSGBC also offers reading and literacy programs like Blueprint for Reading Success, My Reading Coach and Literacy Workstations. These programs help the children sound out words and find a love for reading and writing.
“The kids who come to GSGBC achieve powerful outcomes, such as improved ability to read, physical fitness, academic attitudes, ability to swim, ability to heal from traumatic events and even more,” Kane said.