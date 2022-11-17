Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT) is a nonprofit that provides families with essential supplies for newborn babies released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Some of the essentials provided in its Destination Home Program packages include cribs, car seats, clothes, diapers, feeding supplies, household safety items, and developmental items like books and toys.
Starting in 2003, Jennifer Krassinger, the founder of GiFT and a current NICU nurse, started the Holiday Project with her family and friends to donate essentials to one family in December. As the years went on, the Holiday Project grew, so Krassinger and her family and friends helped additional families going home with their babies with little to no help. Krassinger’s experience as a NICU nurse allowed her to see the need and gave her a valuable understanding of what families need.
“We became a formal organization in 2011,” Krassinger said. “That [becoming an organization] was after an inspiring holiday project among my family and friends in 2010. We had overwhelming support from the community and decided to harness some of that momentum by helping families that have babies in the NICU through the calendar year and not just in December.”
During the holidays, people are typically eager to give back to the community, but Krassinger knew the need extends throughout the year. With the growth of the organization GiFT helps over 150 families each year. The primary goal of GiFT is to provide an easy transition from hospital to home care and to give families the resources they need to feel secure in taking care of their infant.
”Through my work as a [NICU] nurse, I recognize that some of the families, at the end of a very long hospitalization with their babies, would not be able to afford to get all of the basic infant care essentials,” said Krassinger. “My work led me to do this specific type of community service, and it broadened my awareness that not every family has a village to help their child.”
GiFT tries to break down barriers to visitation because research has shown that infants do better when families can spend time together in the NICU.
“For me, it is heartwarming to bring the community together to support families with limited access to resources and support,” Krassigner said. “The impact that the Destination Home Program has on individual families is what inspires me to continue.”
GiFT has approximately 10-15 regular volunteers in the St Louis area, and during special events, those numbers can swell to 30 to 50 volunteers. “I felt a lot of gratitude for the people showing up to support a family they didn’t even know. It’s inspiring to see people help others.”
The most important thing GiFT provides is a sense of hope and to ease the additional stressors like financial burdens. “Knowing that you have everything you need to take care of your baby offers hope and relieves stress,” Krassinger said.