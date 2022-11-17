Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT) is a nonprofit that provides families with essential supplies for newborn babies released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Some of the essentials provided in its Destination Home Program packages include cribs, car seats, clothes, diapers, feeding supplies, household safety items, and developmental items like books and toys.

